Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products.(Ramsey Cardy / Web Summit / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and several states sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition.

The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.

The antitrust suit was filed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Attorney General Merrick Garland was expected to discuss it at a news conference later Tuesday.

The DOJ’s suit accuses Google of unlawfully monopolizing the way ads are served online by excluding competitors. This includes its 2008 acquisition of DoubleClick, a dominant ad server, and subsequent rollout of technology that locks in the split-second bidding process for ads that get served on Web pages.

Representatives for Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Dina Srinivasan, a Yale University fellow and adtech expert, said the lawsuit is “huge” because it aligns the entire nation — state and federal governments — in a bipartisan legal offensive against Google.

This is the latest legal action taken against Google by either the Justice Department or local state governments. In October 2020, for instance, the Trump administration and eleven state attorneys general sued Google for violating antitrust laws, alleging anticompetitive practices in the search and search advertising markets.

The lawsuit in essence aligns the Biden administration and new states with the 35 states and District of Colombia that sued Google in December 2020 over the exact same issues.

The states taking part in the suit include California, Virginia, Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

__

AP Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay reported from San Francisco. AP Technology Writers Frank Bajak and Matt O’Brien contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

