First Alert for increasing clouds Tuesday; Rain and wind likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s along and north of I-20. Areas farther south are in the lower 30s. You’ll definitely need to grab the heavy coat before you step outside this morning. Frost may form on your windshield this morning, so you may need to heat up your car for several minutes to melt the ice away. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching our next storm develop in parts of Texas this morning. It is producing widespread rain and even snow in parts of northern Texas and into Oklahoma. This system will continue to push to the east and will impact us tonight. We should end up mostly dry during the daylight hours. I would plan for increasing cloud cover during the afternoon hours. We’ll go from a mostly sunny sky to an overcast sky late today. High temperatures will be closer to average with most of us warming up into the mid 50s. The wind this afternoon won’t be too bad. We will likely see southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Wind Advisory: A wind advisory is in effect starting at 9 PM tonight and continuing until 3 PM Wednesday for all of Central Alabama. Winds tonight will come from the southeast at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Our biggest concern tonight will be heavy rain and gusty winds. I would recommend securing all outdoor furniture and decorations before the windy weather moves in tonight. By tomorrow, we could see sustained winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds tomorrow will come from the west-northwest.

Severe Potential Today: The Storm Prediction Center continues to show an enhanced risk- threat level 3 out of 5- for the southeast coast of Texas, far southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and into parts of the Florida Panhandle. The area in the enhanced threat have the greatest concern for damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Instability in these areas will likely increase, so the threat for organized severe weather is more likely. Areas north of the enhanced risk will end up with just a low-end threat for strong and severe storms. A marginal risk -threat level 1 out of 5-includes areas along and south of I-20 in Central Alabama. The good news for us is that we are expecting a stable air mass in place, so severe weather appears unlikely. It’ll be difficult to produce tornadoes and widespread severe storms when surface temperatures are in the 50s. A strong storm capable of producing strong winds will be the main threat. We will watch our far southern counties for a low-end potential for a stray severe storm tonight. Just have ways to receive weather updates in case a warning is issued. We recommend downloading our WBRC First Alert Weather App and turning on a NOAA Weather Radio. Make sure it has fresh batteries too in case you lose power tonight.

Rain and Wind Moves In Tonight: I think we will see showers push into west Alabama after 6 PM. By 10 PM, rain and windy conditions will become more widespread in west Alabama. I think a lot of us will see steady rainfall with embedded pockets of heavy rain. We will also see sustained winds of 15-25 mph with isolated gusts up to 40 mph. The rain and wind will shift east overnight across Central Alabama. The bulk of the rain will likely push out of Central Alabama by sunrise tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a half inch to an inch for most of Central Alabama. If you have to be on the roads tonight, drive carefully and slow down. Visibility will be very low.

Lingering Showers Tomorrow: We will likely remain mostly cloudy tomorrow as a cold front moves through the state. Most of our rain will occur during the morning hours, but we could see wrap around moisture produce isolated showers tomorrow afternoon. Our high temperature will likely occur during the morning hours when we are in the 50s. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds will remain windy at times from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Winds should decrease Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Chilly Thursday: Models are hinting that cloud cover could be stubborn to leave Thursday. We’ll likely start Thursday morning off chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s. We will end up with a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. I’ve introduced a 10% chance for a stray shower Thursday, but most of us will end up dry. If anyone see a few sprinkles Thursday, it will be in north Alabama.

Dry Finish to the Week: I want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures Friday morning. Friday morning could end up colder with temperatures in the upper 20s. Parts of North Alabama could drop into the mid 20s. Make sure you bring your pets in Thursday evening so they can stay warm. Friday afternoon will likely remain dry with a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the lower 50s. Weekend Forecast: It looks like we have another split weekend coming up. Saturday is shaping up to be dry, but rain will likely return Sunday. Saturday morning is forecast to start out in the low to mid 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover will likely increase Saturday afternoon, so I would plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances return Sunday with cloudy conditions. We will likely start Sunday morning in the low to mid 40s with an isolated shower possible. Scattered showers will become likely Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain chance Sunday is at 70%.

