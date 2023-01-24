Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in.

Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing an increase over the last few months of the numbers of tips coming in, specifically ones about violent crimes. He said that shows that people are worried about their community and safety.

“I would like to see the trend continue and I would like to see it grow,” Copus said. “I’d like to see when a serious crime happens, there’s people that step forward and say ‘I know something about this case’.”

Copus said they got at least twenty tips over the weekend for different cases in the area, and many came in really quickly after the crimes were committed. He said those tips stay anonymous and go immediately to law enforcement. He said even the smallest piece of information can make an arrest and earn someone reward money.

“People will say ‘I don’t know if this helps, but I saw a car in the alley,’” Copus said. “Or, ‘I don’t know if it helps but I saw someone running down the street. I don’t know if this helps, but everyone in the neighborhood is saying that a certain person committed this crime, go ahead and tell us.”

Copus said they are also budgeted to get and be able to distribute even more reward money this year. Crime Stoppers can give up to $5,000 depending on the case, but families and loved ones often increase the rewards. There is also $25,000 in reward money right now for unsolved cases.

Click here to submit a tip.

