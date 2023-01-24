Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
Claim the complimentary entrée via the Chick-fil-A app
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?
Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28.
Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click ‘View in Rewards’ to add it to your account.
Promotion is valid through the app and while supplies last.
This deal is limited to one reward per person, per Chick-fil-A One account. It is not valid with any other offer.
This offer is at participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, click here.
