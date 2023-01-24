Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28.

“We’re starting off the year in a special way,” said Jeffrey Foster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A The Grove. “We’re excited to treat our guests to a free five-count order of nuggets this month through our app.”

Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click ‘View in Rewards’ to add it to your account.

Complimentary nuggets via the Chick-fil-A app (WBRC FOX6 News)

Promotion is valid through the app and while supplies last.

This deal is limited to one reward per person, per Chick-fil-A One account. It is not valid with any other offer.

This offer is at participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, click here.

