LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

Claim the complimentary entrée via the Chick-fil-A app
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
12 ct Chick-fil-A® Nuggets(Chick-fil-A)
By Jenna Wood
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28.

Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click ‘View in Rewards’ to add it to your account.

Complimentary nuggets via the Chick-fil-A app
Complimentary nuggets via the Chick-fil-A app(WBRC FOX6 News)

Promotion is valid through the app and while supplies last.

This deal is limited to one reward per person, per Chick-fil-A One account. It is not valid with any other offer.

This offer is at participating Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
L to R: Corey Mahaffey, Kaison Mahaffey.
Father, son arrested following fatal Walker County shooting
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Police Lights
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks coming to Legacy Area

Latest News

Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham
Mental health access expands in Jefferson County following ribbon cutting on state’s fourth crisis care center
Megan Carlisle has been found safe
UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe
The goal is to raise more than 30,000 books for K-12 students in the Black Belt.
UA kicks off Books for Black Belt campaign
Experts say many victims trafficked by their own family
Experts share warning signs for familial trafficking after Walker Co. parent arrested for child endangerment