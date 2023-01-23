LawCall
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County...
Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County Jail without bond after the shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father.

Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle entered Kimbrough Homes shortly after the shooting. Officers responded to the area and, after pursuing him on foot, Ellington was taken into custody.

An investigation led officers to the 1600 block of 52nd Street in Ensley where Fletcher was arrested.

Both suspects will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail where they will be held without bond.

