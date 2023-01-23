LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tax day is April 18th this year, so you’ve got some time, but Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo says when it comes to filing, the earlier the better.

“Do your taxes as soon as possible and that when you do them, you file online,” said Adeyemo. “If you file online, most people will be able to get their refunds back in about 21 days.”

The IRS is entering this tax season with about 10 million unprocessed tax filings from last year.

Adeyemo says a lot of that backlog is the result of paper filings. He says they’re time consuming, and more prone to error.

He also says make sure you double check that all of your income information is correct when filing. That information is all on your W2 form that your employer will send you.

This tax season, the IRS is bolstered with $80 billion dollars that democrats allocated last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The goal of that money to help with things like customer service, and audits for top earners.

House Republicans voted to strip that funding earlier this month, as part of a larger effort to abolish the IRS.

It is unlikely that anything will come of that, since the senate and White House are both controlled by democrats - so it won’t affect you this year as your file.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the vicinity of a Birmingham fire station left one person with...
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: False Sense of Security
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a...
Man controlled illegal gambling facility while in prison, police say
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son