Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a Sunday morning press conference, The Montgomery Police Department announced they have made an arrest in the murder of Stephanie Stone,64, of Montgomery.

MPD has charged Jamorian Bell, 18, of Montgomery, with capital murder.

According to police, Bell was identified as a suspect in the death of Stone. He was taken into custody on Saturday by MPD SWAT and Gang Unit.

Bell is currently being held with no bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

MPD also addressed the high number of murders taking place in the city this year so far during the press conference. There have been six homicides in the city in January alone. Police said they have cleared three of these cases so far.

“We will not rest,” Albert said. “We will deploy heavily and solve these crimes that’s plaguing our community.”

MPD ended 2022 with 62 homicides. They shared that is 15 less than the year before. Out of those 62 crimes, they said 41 arrests were made.

“That gives us a 66 percent clearance rate when the national average is in the lower 40 percentile rate,” he added.

