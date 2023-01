BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock and Roll Hall of famer Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Birmingham.

The legendary singer will be at Legacy Area on Wednesday April 5.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27th at 10am on livenation.com

