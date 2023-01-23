LawCall
Public meeting set for Eutaw water & sewer improvement project

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - As we told you last month, over $5 million will soon be on the way for water and sewer improvements in Eutaw. A public meeting will take place in a few weeks to talk about the project.

$3 million or so will go for improvements for sewer infrastructure and the remaining $2 million+ will go to improving the drinking water. The city received the grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management after consolidating with Boligee’s water system.

City leaders say the project has been years in the making.

“This money is going to go a long way to make sure our infrastructure lasts us 50 more years just like it has the past 50,” Corey Martin with the City of Eutaw said.

The public meeting on the environmental impact of this project is February 7 at 5 and 5:30 p.m. We’re told this is the start of a five-year project that could cost around $30 million.

