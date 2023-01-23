Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.

When West Precinct officers arrived on scene, they encountered a teenaged victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, contact the Felony Assault Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App on Android or IOS devices.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

