Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner.

33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.

He died at the scene.

No word on the driver or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

