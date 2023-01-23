Lottery open for Shelton State Pre-K program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in West Alabama who want a chance to better prepare their child for school can now register for a Pre-Kindergarten lottery for this Fall.

Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa organized the online event for their Pre-K class hosted at the C A. Fredd Campus.

The window to register for the lottery is open from now until Wednesday March 8th at 10am.

Parents will be notified about their child’s enrollment in mid-April and provided with a list of documents/information needed to complete the registration process. Children who are not selected will be placed on a waiting list for any future available spaces.

As part of the Alabama Fist Class Pre-K program, the college houses two Pre-K classrooms. Children must be four years old on or before September 1, 2023 to participate.

Students may attend regardless of primary school zoning. For more information about the program visit sheltonstate.edu/prek.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.