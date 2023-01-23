Jefferson County principals now trained to administer Narcan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools principals participated in Naloxone training at their latest principals meeting.

The Jefferson County Department of Health hosted the training, teaching leaders how to administer Narcan and when.

Hueytown High School Principal, Ryan Howard, said the training is adding another layer of safety to his school’s hallways as they always want to be as prepared as possible.

“I want parents and community members to have peace of mind when their students come here. Even our teachers. We have 100 staff members here too. Just to know that they’re safe and we have resources here to help them if something bad were to happen,” said Howard.

The principals are the latest members of JeffCoEd’s staff to receive this training. Currently, student resource officers and nurses are able to administer Narcan in an emergency.

The kits will be secured and locked with the AED machines. Howard said this training is not only for the students, but the entire community.

“We house so many students in a daily basis. But here at the high school, we host different events and we just always want to be ready and prepared in case something happens,” said Howard.

If you are interested in getting Naloxone trained, you can do so for free online through JCHD. Information can be found here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.