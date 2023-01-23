LawCall
Jacksonville police looking for woman missing since Saturday morning

Bethany Pettus has been missing around midnight on Saturday morning.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since early Saturday morning.

Bethany Anne Pettus, a 24-year-old white female, was last seen on January 21 at approximately 12 a.m. in the area of Oak Avenue in Jacksonville. She was wearing a pink Carhartt sweatshirt and black leggings with white snowflakes.

She has red hair and is listed as 5-foot-7 and 275 pounds.

Pettus may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (256) 435-6448 or call 911.

