Jacksonville police looking for woman missing since Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since early Saturday morning.

Bethany Anne Pettus, a 24-year-old white female, was last seen on January 21 at approximately 12 a.m. in the area of Oak Avenue in Jacksonville. She was wearing a pink Carhartt sweatshirt and black leggings with white snowflakes.

She has red hair and is listed as 5-foot-7 and 275 pounds.

Pettus may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (256) 435-6448 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.