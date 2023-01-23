Gov. Ivey to participate in Craig Crisis Care Center grand opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Craig Crisis Care Center for its grand opening Tuesday.

Following the program, Gov. Ivey will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony and receive a brief tour of the facility.

The 16,000-square-foot facility, housing 32 recliners and 16 observations beds, will provide services to stabilize and monitor those undergoing a mental-health or substance-use crisis and connect patients to community services.

Those joining Gov. Ivey include Commissioner Kim Boswell; JBS Western Mental Health Center Executive Director, Dr. Jim Crego; former JBS Executive Director Dr. Richard Craig; and Alabama state Senator Jabo Waggoner, among others.

The program is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 a.m.

The Craig Crisis Care Center is located at 401 Beacon Parkway W in Birmingham.

