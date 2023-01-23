LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gov. Ivey to participate in Craig Crisis Care Center grand opening

Craig Crisis Care Center
Craig Crisis Care Center(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Craig Crisis Care Center for its grand opening Tuesday.

Following the program, Gov. Ivey will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony and receive a brief tour of the facility.

The 16,000-square-foot facility, housing 32 recliners and 16 observations beds, will provide services to stabilize and monitor those undergoing a mental-health or substance-use crisis and connect patients to community services.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CENTER:

Those joining Gov. Ivey include Commissioner Kim Boswell; JBS Western Mental Health Center Executive Director, Dr. Jim Crego; former JBS Executive Director Dr. Richard Craig; and Alabama state Senator Jabo Waggoner, among others.

The program is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 a.m.

WBRC FOX6 News will carry the event live on Facebook and YouTube.

The Craig Crisis Care Center is located at 401 Beacon Parkway W in Birmingham.

123movies
embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
A shooting in the vicinity of a Birmingham fire station left one person with...
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
Source: WBRC video
New parental leave policy providing “huge relief” to expecting city employees
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham transit authority shares plan to improve travel experience
Source: WBRC video
Tornadoes spawn positive trend in Greene County