First Alert for decreasing clouds Monday afternoon; Stormy weather returns Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With westerly winds at 5-10 mph, it will likely feel a few degrees colder outside. Just make sure you grab a jacket before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy. We had a few showers earlier this morning, but most of the moisture is moving out of the area as dry air moves in. We should end up with decreasing clouds today. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few spots in north Alabama may end up a little cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will continue from the northwest today at 5-10 mph with isolated gusts up to 15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, I would recommend bundling up. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 40s and upper 30s by 7-8 PM. We should end up mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop below freezing.

Mostly Dry for the first half of Tuesday: I want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mostly clear sky. Cloud cover will likely increase Tuesday afternoon as our next storm system develops to our west. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are forecast to come from the east at 5-10 mph. By Tuesday evening, winds will likely increase from the southeast at 10-20 mph. We could see scattered showers roll into west Alabama after 3 PM. By 6-7 PM, showers will become more likely in west Alabama.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 48 hours is the arrival of a cold front for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting an enhanced risk- threat level 3 out of 5- for southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and into parts of the western Florida Panhandle. A slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - extends just south of Montgomery, AL. A marginal risk-threat level 1 out of 5 - has been issued for areas along and south of I-20. It includes the cities of Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Columbiana, Talladega, and Clanton. Our threat is the lowest on the scale. Our biggest concern will be rain and wind. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the Gulf Coast and strengthen as it moves to the northeast. This system has a lot of wind energy associated with it, but it lacks instability. The areas that have the best chance to see some unstable air will likely remain along the Gulf Coast where the enhanced risk has been issued. Areas to our south have the greatest chance to see damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. A few tornadoes that form along the Gulf Coast could become strong (EF-2 or greater). The main risk for us across Central Alabama will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Models hint that our best chance to see heavy rain and strong winds will likely occur between 10 PM Tuesday and 7 AM Wednesday. We could see gusts up to 40-50 mph, so I would highly recommend securing outdoor furniture before the rain and wind moves in Tuesday night. I would also recommend receiving ways to receive warnings just in case they are issued. I would recommend downloading our WBRC First Alert Weather App. You should also have a NOAA Weather Radio turned on with fresh batteries. It will alert you with a loud noise if a warning is issued where you live. We will likely see rainfall totals around 0.75″-1.25″.

Drying Out Wednesday: We could see a few lingering showers early Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. The rain should move out of Central Alabama by the mid-morning hours leaving us mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds will likely come from the northwest Wednesday afternoon at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. We will likely remain mostly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures slowly dropping throughout the day into the 40s. The combination of dropping temperatures and windy conditions could make it feel several degrees colder.

Dry Finish to the Week: We are looking at dry and cool weather as we finish out the work week. We will likely start Thursday morning off in the mid 30s. We should end up partly cloudy and cool Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday morning could end up colder with temperatures in the upper 20s. Friday afternoon will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs approaching 50°F.

Weekend Forecast: It looks like we have another split weekend coming up. Saturday is shaping up to be dry, but rain will likely return Sunday. Saturday morning is forecast to start out in the low to mid 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover will likely increase Saturday afternoon, so I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances return Sunday with cloudy conditions. We will likely start Sunday morning in the low to mid 40s with an isolated shower possible. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain chance Sunday is at 50%.

