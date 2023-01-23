LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is time to start getting ready to do your taxes because tax season starts Monday.

Experts say that things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers.

Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year, and for many, it really helps their finances. That refund may be smaller this year.

Tax experts said that is in part due to the expiration of some tax break enhancements that were in effect this previous tax year.

Also, you should know if you pay later than the April 18 deadline, you may be subject to penalties and interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A shooting in the vicinity of a Birmingham fire station left one person with...
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

Latest News

Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce
Frontline volunteers in eastern Ukraine sacrifice their lives to deliver aid and evacuate...
Ukraine: Volunteers risking their lives to help
The Ukrainian government says that tanks, especially the German-made Leopards, are vital if it...
Poland pushes for more tanks for Ukraine, will seek German OK
Bay Area officials plan to increase security around Lunar New Year events following a mass...
Security increased at Lunar New Year events