City of B’ham to host free mom’s night out event(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation have teamed up to host a free event to celebrate and honor all that mothers do with its ‘Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out’ event.

Birmingham-area moms are invited to attend an evening featuring a film screening and fellowship at the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema Monday, Jan. 30.


The event begins at 6:15 p.m. with complimentary beverages and popcorn, followed by a 7 p.m. screening of the movie “Waiting to Exhale,” a film about four women navigating family, love, and career life.

Registrants will also receive a voucher for up to $30 off babysitting services in the Wyndy app. To sign up, click here.

This event is made possible through Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI). MGI supports Embrace Mothers, a guaranteed income pilot supporting 110 Birmingham single mothers and women in mothering roles with $375 per month for 12 months. This pilot is part of a broader effort to understand and support the needs of Birmingham women and families.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

