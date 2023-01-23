Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour headed to Legacy Arena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brooks & Dunn, with special guest Scotty McCreery, are headed to the magic city.

Red Mountain Entertainment announced that the Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 tour will be in Birmingham at Legacy Arena at the BJCC May 18 starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on tickermaster.com.

You may also like:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.