Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour headed to Legacy Arena

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour
Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brooks & Dunn, with special guest Scotty McCreery, are headed to the magic city.

Red Mountain Entertainment announced that the Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 tour will be in Birmingham at Legacy Arena at the BJCC May 18 starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on tickermaster.com.

