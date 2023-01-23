LawCall
Bridge repairs could slow Tuscaloosa Interstate traffic

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bridge repair work starts today in West Alabama. It will impact traffic on the interstate in Tuscaloosa according to Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT will make repairs to a bridge on I-20/59 just west of Exit 71 in Tuscaloosa. That’s the exit for Moundville and downtown Tuscaloosa.

Repairs will start at 9am and continue until 4:30pm Monday through Friday. One lane on I-20/59 westbound will remain open during the repairs. But the ramp from I-359 northbound will be closed during those hours.

“If you don’t have to travel that area, take an alternate route. If you do, please expect delays. It’s emergency bridge repairs. It’s not anything we had planned. So just be aware of that as drive through the area,” McWilliams told WBRC. Weather permitting repair should take around a week.

ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams said the bridge was damaged in an accident involving a tractor trailer earlier this month. ALDOT determined repairs to the rails needed to be made following an inspection of the damage.

The trucking company’s insurance will pay for the repairs according to McWilliams.

Lottery open for Shelton State Pre-K program
