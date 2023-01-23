LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Braised short ribs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Private chef Jonathan Harrison is walking us through how to make tender delicious beef short short ribs.

Ingredients

8 pieces beef short rib cut in 3 inch squares

2 onions, sliced

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 pound carrots peeled and trimmed

2 cups dry red wine

1 head garlic cut crosswise

2 sprigs rosemary

2 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Salt

Neutral oil

Method

Salt short ribs on all sides and rub with oil. Sear ribs on all sides in a high sided ditch oven until beautifully golden brown. Remove from pan.

Add onion to beef renderings and cook until translucent. Add vinegar and coon until onions start to brown. Add tomato paste and stir almost constantly, cook until it’s a few shades darker.

Add ribs back in to the vessel and add in rosemary, garlic, thyme and enough wine to cover the meat halfway. Tuck carrots into the pot.

Cook uncovered at 425F for 30 minutes. Lower heat to 325F and cover, cooking for another two hours.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A shooting in the vicinity of a Birmingham fire station left one person with...
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Jonathan Ellington and Honijah Fletcher, both of Birmingham, will be held in Jefferson County...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

Latest News

Braised short ribs
Braised short ribs
Source: WBRC video
Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Glazed Oatmeal Cookies
Source: WBRC video
Ashley’s Famous Cookies: Glazed Oatmeal Cookies
Moss Rock taco seasoning mix
Moss Rock Taco Seasoning Mix