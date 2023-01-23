Braised short ribs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Private chef Jonathan Harrison is walking us through how to make tender delicious beef short short ribs.

Ingredients

8 pieces beef short rib cut in 3 inch squares

2 onions, sliced

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 pound carrots peeled and trimmed

2 cups dry red wine

1 head garlic cut crosswise

2 sprigs rosemary

2 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

Salt

Neutral oil

Method

Salt short ribs on all sides and rub with oil. Sear ribs on all sides in a high sided ditch oven until beautifully golden brown. Remove from pan.

Add onion to beef renderings and cook until translucent. Add vinegar and coon until onions start to brown. Add tomato paste and stir almost constantly, cook until it’s a few shades darker.

Add ribs back in to the vessel and add in rosemary, garlic, thyme and enough wine to cover the meat halfway. Tuck carrots into the pot.

Cook uncovered at 425F for 30 minutes. Lower heat to 325F and cover, cooking for another two hours.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.