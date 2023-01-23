LawCall
Birmingham transit authority shares plan to improve travel experience

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you came to us with concerns about delayed or canceled routes with the BJCTA. Now the Executive Director of the authority is telling city council members how it plans to improve rider experiences.

BJCTA Executive Director Charlotte Shaw updated transportation committee members on her strategic planning.

She says within the next two months the authority’s strategic plan will be online with loads of information for you.

The plan will show the company’s capitol budget. It includes bus purchase details, and information on the new $40 million maintenance facility.

You’ll also be able to find a master project schedule and take a look at the company’s five year plan.

When we spoke with the director last year about numerous complaints over canceled or delayed bus routes, she told us they were working on that. On Monday she explained a new position created to tackle those exact issues and more: a customer experience director.

“Somebody who is responsible for receiving all complaints. Whether it be from the operations side, like a bus operator, or an administrative side. A customer service person in the customer service department. Wherever that complaint comes from, it is tracked. We monitor that complaint through the process, until it is resolved,” said Director Shaw.

Shaw admitted there’s room to improve, and will continue to communicate their efforts to do so.

