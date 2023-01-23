LawCall
Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama.

Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record.

2011 saw the most with 145 which includes the deadly April 27th outbreak. The state has already seen 28 tornadoes in Alabama so far in January, which is another record.

We know the south is a hot spot for twisters. That’s why it’s important to know where your emergency supplies are located, things like helmets, pillows, blankets, extra batteries, and put them in your safe room before the storm hits.

It’s all about being prepared.

“If you need something, you’re not searching for it, you know exactly where it is with all the other items you may need, so you can go directly to that location, grab it and go,” Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County EMA recently told us.

You also need to have multiple ways to receive alerts.

You can learn more about the tornado data at weather.gov.

