71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning.

Rudolphus Wynn died from sharp force injuries during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner.

It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place.

No word yet on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

