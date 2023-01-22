LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents

It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby...
It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings.(The Church at Shelby Crossings)
By Russell Jones
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County Church is coming together to help students excel in the classroom.

It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings. Level Up is a new ministry that partners with parents and families in the Calera community.

Leaders hope it will encourage children’s spiritual, academic and physical growth in grades K-3. Organizer Theresa Preston says some parents need help getting their kids back on track, especially since the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of academic loss not just here but worldwide, and we really had the heart to do something for our community,” said Preston. “We have a lot of willing people in our church community who can and are eager to help kids and spend time with kids.”

The program will meet one Saturday a month from 9 a.m. until noon.

Any child in Kindergarten through 3rd grade is welcome, but there are limited spots.

To register, visit this website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saturn IB rocket at the Alabama welcome center in Ardmore has "degraded beyond repair,"...
Saturn IB rocket ‘degraded beyond repair’
Source: WBRC video
Walker Co. shooting suspects arrested following manhunt
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Christian Savage.
Mother of Woodlawn HS student shot in the head speaks about life after shooting
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000

Latest News

Sharonda Michelle Holt hugs her mom Marian Hunter while surprising her family with an early...
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
Source: WBRC video
Service member surprises family in Oxford
Source: WBRC video
12 weeks paid parental leave for Birmingham employees
Source: WBRC video
Deputies find 12-year-old shot in Jefferson County