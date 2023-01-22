Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County Church is coming together to help students excel in the classroom.

It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings. Level Up is a new ministry that partners with parents and families in the Calera community.

Leaders hope it will encourage children’s spiritual, academic and physical growth in grades K-3. Organizer Theresa Preston says some parents need help getting their kids back on track, especially since the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of academic loss not just here but worldwide, and we really had the heart to do something for our community,” said Preston. “We have a lot of willing people in our church community who can and are eager to help kids and spend time with kids.”

The program will meet one Saturday a month from 9 a.m. until noon.

Any child in Kindergarten through 3rd grade is welcome, but there are limited spots.

To register, visit this website.

