Report: MRI confirms Mahomes suffered high-ankle sprain in win over Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans waited with bated breath as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hobbled around Arrowhead Stadium late in the first quarter of Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A hit from Arden Key resulted in the Jaguars defensive end landing on Mahomes’ right ankle, badly hampering the Chiefs star’s ability to play. Mahomes went into the medical tent, pleaded with coaches to allow him to play and later visited the locker room for further medical evaluation before returning to play in the third quarter.

After leading the Chiefs to victory Saturday night, Mahomes underwent an MRI on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The MRI confirmed that Mahomes -- who completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns -- suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s 27-20 win, the Chiefs fifth straight in an AFC Divisional game.

“Nothing more than that,” a source told Schefter regarding whether the Chiefs QB sustained injuries to any other part of his right leg.

Mahomes said on Saturday that he planned to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. On Sunday, he and the Chiefs will figure out which team they’ll be rematching in a playoff battle from last year. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play at 2 p.m. live on KCTV5.

