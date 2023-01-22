LawCall
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early-morning shooting in the vicinity of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Station 24 left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones said the shooting happened early Saturday at around 12:06 a.m.

“Crews had to shelter in place inside the station until the shooting stopped and Birmingham Police secured the area,” Jones said. “Fire crews treated a 19-year-old male with wounds to the lower leg, none life-threatening.”

There were no injuries to the fire crew.

