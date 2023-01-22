One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early-morning shooting in the vicinity of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Station 24 left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones said the shooting happened early Saturday at around 12:06 a.m.

“Crews had to shelter in place inside the station until the shooting stopped and Birmingham Police secured the area,” Jones said. “Fire crews treated a 19-year-old male with wounds to the lower leg, none life-threatening.”

There were no injuries to the fire crew.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.