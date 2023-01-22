FIRST ALERT: Rain, clouds lingering Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cloudy, rainy beginning for our Sunday with the areas of the heaviest rain pushing into East Alabama. An area of low pressure and the associated warm front will continue moving northeast into Georgia through the morning and although cloudy skies will persist through the day the rain will continue moving east into the afternoon.

High temperatures will be near seasonal averages, around 55 degrees with only a small chance for a lingering shower overnight as the bulk of the rain continues moving east.

Sunday weather, 1/22/23 (WBRC)

There will be a rain break tomorrow with early morning lows around 40 degrees and afternoon highs near 50 degrees.

The next system will approach the area late Tuesday bringing a chance for severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Although the greater risk for severe storms will be to the south, gusty winds outside the storms will warrant a Wind Advisory for the area.

The storm risk will end later in the day Wednesday with cooler, drier conditions returning for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

