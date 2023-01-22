LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - An Afghan soldier seeking asylum in the U.S. has been jailed at an immigrant detention center in Texas since he was arrested trying to cross the Mexico border.

Abdul Wasi Safi worked alongside U.S. troops as a member of the Afghan National Security Forces. But, last year he fled Afghanistan because the Taliban, who took over following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal, were targeting those who had helped American forces.

He traveled to Brazil before making the treacherous journey to the U.S. His brother, lawyers, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and military organizations are working to free him. They say his case highlights how America’s chaotic military withdrawal continues to harm Afghan citizens who helped the U.S. but were left behind.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Saturn IB rocket at the Alabama welcome center in Ardmore has "degraded beyond repair,"...
Saturn IB rocket ‘degraded beyond repair’
Source: WBRC video
Walker Co. shooting suspects arrested following manhunt
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Christian Savage.
Mother of Woodlawn HS student shot in the head speaks about life after shooting
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000

Latest News

It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby...
Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents
Sharonda Michelle Holt hugs her mom Marian Hunter while surprising her family with an early...
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
Source: WBRC video
12 weeks paid parental leave for Birmingham employees
Source: WBRC video
Service member surprises family in Oxford