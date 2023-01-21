Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road.

According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.

The driver has been identified as Shantana Jones, 30. Jones sustained minor injuries due to the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then released.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. She is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

