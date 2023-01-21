LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.(Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road.

According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.

The driver has been identified as Shantana Jones, 30. Jones sustained minor injuries due to the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then released.

Jones was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. She is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Walker Co. shooting suspects arrested following manhunt
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot in west Birmingham
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud
B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280

Latest News

Hoover is hosting a Community Mental Health Day on Sunday at The Finley Center.
Hoover hosting first Community Mental Health Day
Generic police lights
Man dies in Friday night crash in Cullman County
K9 Gunner
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of 12-year-old