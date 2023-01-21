New Alabaster police station nearing completion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Alabaster police station is rounding the corner and getting closer to the finish line.

Alabaster city leaders say this is a project they have been working on for quite some time and it was important for them to create an inviting space for the public and the officers.

The current police station has been home to alabaster police for well over 60 years so its time they get a new and fresh look.

The $16 million state-of-the-art police headquarters will fit department employees and officers comfortably under one roof with plenty of room for growth.

New amenities include a large multi-purpose room, a large evidence room, conference and interview rooms, as well as plenty of office space, a large employee break room and a patio.

Alabaster city administrator Brian Binzer said they are currently putting finishing touches on the inside of building, such as flooring, lighting, and paint.

“We are super excited to have this in the mix of our city center,” Binzer said. “A lot of cities are pushing towards having a good quality of life for their citizens where folks can come do their city business, recreate, all those things in one place and this is really part of that vision.”

A grand opening will be held for the new building in April.

