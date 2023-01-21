LawCall
Man dies in Friday night crash in Cullman County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Falkville man lost his life Friday night when his truck overturned in Cullman County.

James W. Floyd, 29, crashed at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Friday when his vehicle left County Road 1212, struck a ditch, and overturned. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred approximately three miles north of West Point, Alabama.

