LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warning inmate families of scam

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is warning about the latest scam targeting inmate families.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is warning about the latest scam targeting inmate families.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the families of inmates about a scam trying to pull at your heartstrings and steal your money.

It’s the latest scam where criminals are impersonating law enforcement.

“It’s unfortunate that these people are being able to use someone’s heart against them and someone’s love for their incarcerated family member,” said Lt. Joni Money, the assistant PIO for JCSO.

She says scammers are pretending to be Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office employees, calling family members of jail inmates.

“They are asking these people to send them money to get their loved one into a jail program that may or may not exist but we certainly don’t charge for it,” she explained.

These scammers can be pretty convincing because they may have inmates’ names and charges, all easily accessible and public information. Lt. Money says it’s a disheartening scam.

“Then you call and you give that to somebody who’s really hoping that their family member can be rehabilitated,” she added. “‘Yes, this is a program that would be great for my family member,’ and ‘Sure, I will give money to help my loved one to be on the straight and narrow, live a much better life.’ And now they are just out that money.”

She says the sheriff’s office will never ask for money over the phone or through a mobile payment service.

“We will never ever call you and ask you to give us money over a CashApp, a Venmo, any kind of electronic process,” said Lt. Money. “We won’t ask you to give us a credit card number, a gift card number, nothing like that.”

She adds if you ever get a random call from someone claiming to be with an organization and they’re asking for money, hang up and search for the public number online. You can call and confirm if it was a legitimate request or one from a scammer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.
A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Christian Savage.
Mother of Woodlawn HS student shot in the head speaks about life after shooting
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot in west Birmingham
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
Source: WBRC video
New Alabaster police station nearing completion
Source: WBRC video
EPA working to put out landfill fire