Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:

“With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and was loved by all who met him (except the bad guys). He and his partner, Deputy AJ Brasher saved the lives of those in danger and helped to apprehend those who might cause danger. He was an avid Chic-Fil-A Waffle Fry lover and he never shied away from the camera. Deputy Brasher and the rest of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will forever miss Gunner. Rest easy Gunner - we hope there are waffle fries in heaven.”

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff's Office K9 Unit and was loved by all who met him (except the bad guys). He and his partner, Deputy AJ Brasher saved the lives of those in danger and helped to apprehend those who might cause danger. He was an avid Chic-Fil-A Waffle Fry lover and he never shied away from the camera. Deputy Brasher and the rest of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will forever miss Gunner. Rest easy Gunner - we hope there are waffle fries in heaven. Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 21, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.