JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of 12-year-old

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old child on Saturday, Jan. 21.

JCSO says deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle just after midnight on report of a child shot.

Deputies on scene found a 12-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted life-saving measures and the child was transported to Children’s Hospital, according to JCSO.

The sheriff’s office says medical personnel were unable to revive the child.

The JCSO is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Updates will be added to this story as they are available.

