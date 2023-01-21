LawCall
Hoover hosting first Community Mental Health Day

Hoover is hosting a Community Mental Health Day on Sunday at The Finley Center.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover is hosting its first Community Mental Health Day this Sunday.

The event, taking place on January 22 from noon until 4 p.m. at The Finley Center, will cover several topics, including law enforcement and mental health, Dementia, trauma, developmental delays and more.

A public safety discussion will last from noon until 2 p.m. and a general public discussion will take place form 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will also be music, door prizes, food trucks and vendors.

The event is free to the public at 100 Ben Chapman Drive.

