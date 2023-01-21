LawCall
Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a Fort Wayne home and a car Saturday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. police were called to the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Curdes Avenue on the city’s northside.

When they arrived, police found a home with a portion of the house missing.

Home damaged by hit-and-run
Home damaged by hit-and-run(WPTA Staff)

A witness on scene told 21 Alive that a car went off the roadway, hit the house, driving through the kitchen and living room and then exited the house only to hit a parked car.

Witness says the driver then sped off but left his front bumper at the scene.

Investigators on scene say the home sustained extensive damage and is not safe to enter.

The owner of the home told 21 Alive that he was not there during the time of the crash. Neighbors helped the owner gather belongings and picked up debris around the home Saturday afternoon.

The drive has not been identified at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

