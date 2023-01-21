LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy, cool, increasing rain chances this afternoon

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 1/21/23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of low pressure developing off the Texas Gulf Coast will move north today along with a warm front bringing more clouds and increasing rain chances from the southwest later today, and continuing to spread rain north tonight with afternoon highs near the seasonal normal of 55 degrees.

Saturday Out the Door, 1/21/23
Saturday Out the Door, 1/21/23(WBRC)

Rain will be likely area wide tonight with chances for rain continuing tomorrow and into Sunday night. The air will, however, remain relatively stable so any organized thunderstorm activity will be more likely along the Gulf Coast.

Rain free conditions will return by Monday, but strong southerly winds will bring increasing dew points beginning Tuesday, which may lead to a chance for severe storms including the risk for damaging wind and tornadoes primarily in areas along and south of Highway 80 and I-85.

A punch of cooler, drier air will return by Wednesday afternoon with the cool, dry conditions continuing into Friday. Early morning lows will again dip to near freezing by sunrise Friday morning with afternoon highs in the 50-55 degree range, a little below normal for late January.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud
B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot in west Birmingham
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel

Latest News

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 1/21/23
WBRC Saturday morning weather, 1/21/23
First Alert Weather 9p 1-20-23
FIRST ALERT: Soggy Saturday night in store
First Alert Weather 9p 1-20-23
First Alert Weather 9p 1-20-23
Mickey's Weather Kid: Hunter Garrett
Mickey's Weather Kid 1-20-23