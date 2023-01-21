FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy, cool, increasing rain chances this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of low pressure developing off the Texas Gulf Coast will move north today along with a warm front bringing more clouds and increasing rain chances from the southwest later today, and continuing to spread rain north tonight with afternoon highs near the seasonal normal of 55 degrees.

Saturday Out the Door, 1/21/23 (WBRC)

Rain will be likely area wide tonight with chances for rain continuing tomorrow and into Sunday night. The air will, however, remain relatively stable so any organized thunderstorm activity will be more likely along the Gulf Coast.

Rain free conditions will return by Monday, but strong southerly winds will bring increasing dew points beginning Tuesday, which may lead to a chance for severe storms including the risk for damaging wind and tornadoes primarily in areas along and south of Highway 80 and I-85.

A punch of cooler, drier air will return by Wednesday afternoon with the cool, dry conditions continuing into Friday. Early morning lows will again dip to near freezing by sunrise Friday morning with afternoon highs in the 50-55 degree range, a little below normal for late January.

