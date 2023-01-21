City of Birmingham adopting new parental leave policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Friday that the City of Birmingham is making a change to their parental leave policy.

Woodfin says every city employee will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

This new policy includes mothers, fathers, adopters and foster parents according to Mayor Woodfin.

On social media, Woodfin said, “This is major step towards creating more equitable and just society. We hope to see this model adopted at the national level and made universal for all of our working families.”

