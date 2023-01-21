Mother of Woodlawn HS student shot in the head speaks about life after shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family is showing us how gun violence has changed their lives.

Christian Savage, a point guard with the Woodlawn High School basketball team, was shot in the head on June 29, 2022, while playing video games.

The shooting took place at the family’s apartment in Birmingham’s Kingston area, a place Christian’s mother Patrice Leonard no longer feels safe in.

“I would never want to put Christian in that environment again, because he’s come a long way and I don’t see us going back there,” Leonard said.

Since June 29, Patrice has not been able to return back to work. She’s been by Christian’s side since the hospital and now while he’s homebound.

“I’m mom but I’m also his full-time caregiver,” Leonard said.

Patrice, a mother of five, is struggling finding a new permanent home because of their family size. Currently, they are staying in an extended stay hotel.

“My main concern is making sure my child’s, my babies have a roof over their head where I’m able to afford it,” Leonard said.

A GoFundMe was started for the family back in June and sadly Patrice said those funds were stolen, leaving her without any financial help.

“That played a really big part on things because I was looking forward to getting a home with that money,” Leonard said.

After everything that’s happened, what keeps Patrice motivated?

“He’s defying the odds of it all, my faith, my family, and my friends all keep us lifted up in prayer,” Leonard said.

Patrice is actively looking for housing resources.

Patrice said Christian is doing well but they are having to start all over when it comes to his speech and his ability to walk.

