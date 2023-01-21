LawCall
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot in west Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a hotel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue.

Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the incident in the 1500 block of Bessemer Road around 6:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 9-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment and a BFRS official says she was in critical condition.

The 31-year-old man, who police identified as the girl’s father, was suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. BFRS says he was taken to Princeton Hospital for treatment and he was in stable condition.

Police say no suspect is in custody, but they are investigating at the scene and hope to learn more about what happened.


