Victim identified in deadly Walker Co. shooting, manhunt underway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified.

Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of Dora is wanted for capital murder during a robbery, and capital murder aiding and abetting. Mahaffey is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.(Source: Walker County Sheriff's Office)

A juvenile male is also facing charges, according to police.

WCSO says they are still looking for the two suspects.

Investigators also say two other men were hurt during the shooting Thursday morning on Graben Hill Drive near the Jefferson/Walker County line as the result of an apparent a robbery.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mahaffey or come in contact with him, call 911 immediately.

