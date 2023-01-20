LawCall
Veteran owned and operated, all-in-one, Birmingham business looks towards growth in 2023

Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At Your Service is a business in Birmingham that handles landscaping, moving and junk removal.

The owners are Cameron Galbreath and Brantley Ledbetter. The two are busy people. Cameron is a senior at the University of Alabama, meanwhile Brantley is in the Army, currently at his annual training in Vermont. But their ambition remains on building their business.

The two started the business in 2020 when Ledbetter was delivering Christmas trees to make some extra money. The service quickly developed, leading to the creation of At Your Service. Ledbetter said their main goal is to help people in the most efficient way possible.

“Instead of calling three different companies, you can just call one company and that reduces the stress by a lot,” said Ledbetter.

The two started with one trailer and Ledbetter’s truck. Now they have five trailers, an office space and staff.

Galbreath said to avoid being a ‘jack of all trades’ they hire on staff that makes sure they are well rounded.

“If I don’t know everything about landscaping, I think it’s really important to find somebody that is really well-versed in that area that knows everything about it that can grow a landscaping business,” said Galbreath.

The two are looking forward to significant growth in 2023. Their goal is to become a larger service in the Birmingham market and possibly expand to other cities in the future.

Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business