Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado.

Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved.

The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will serve as a distribution point for relief supplies such as toiletries, family meal boxes and food for anyone who has pets.

Tuscaloosa VA leaders also telling us social workers will be on site at the outpatient clinic in Selma. The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuscaloosa VA leaders say this will be a one time event and they invite you to donate if you’re able.

VA officials say veterans living in Selma did, in fact, lose their homes. If you’re interested in assisting, call 205-554-3550.

