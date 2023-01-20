Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado.

Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved.

The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will serve as a distribution point for relief supplies such as toiletries, family meal boxes and food for anyone who has pets.

Tuscaloosa VA leaders also telling us social workers will be on site at the outpatient clinic in Selma. The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuscaloosa VA leaders say this will be a one time event and they invite you to donate if you’re able.

“We’re doing this because we want to make sure our veterans are very much taken care of in the midst of what has happened and what’s going on. If they miss tomorrow we can definitely provide those services for the clinic as well,” said Tuscaloosa VA Community Engagement Program Director Chamel Taylor.

VA officials say veterans living in Selma did, in fact, lose their homes. If you’re interested in assisting, call 205-554-3550.

