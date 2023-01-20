Tuscaloosa Police: 15 arrested in connection to prostitution, drugs, human trafficking

TUSCALOOSA, Al (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested a slew a suspects allegedly connected to prostitution and in some cases drug charges.

It turned out to be two major investigations with a total of 15 people charged. Those charges are a mix of misdemeanors and felonies.

The following suspects are facing charges in relation to the recent operation:

Joe Oliver German, 48, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

Demetrice Quintell Doss, 34, was charged with soliciting prostitution and first-degree possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $8,500.

Shontrey Markeith Spencer, 27, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

Earlethus Cadarius Blackmon, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

Manoah Jerah Williams Tippett, 37, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

Gary Leon Harris, 43, was arrested for soliciting prostitution, first-degree possession of marijuana, tax stamp required and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond was set at $31,000.

Maurice Rayshaun Carr, 41, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

Ricky Alan Cavanaugh, 63, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

Additionally, the following suspects have been charged in relation to a separate investigation involving an underage victim. The investigation began in May, with the arrests over the last several months:

Ryan Desean Wilder, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

Frank White III, 51, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

Keeric Keshawn Wills, 26, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

Landon Avant Hagler, 30, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

Timothy Ray Jordan, 60, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

Andrew Wayne Price, 27, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

Donald Scott Johnson, 41, was charged by the Moundville Police Department with first-degree human trafficking. He was held with no bond under Aniah’s Law.

Tuscaloosa Captain Phil Simpson says the investigation started eight months ago and the commercial sex with the victims allegedly took place at a Tuscaloosa hotel on the southern end of town. Captain Simpson says on the more serious charges, the felonies. The suspects could be looking at a minimum of 20 years in prison.

“When it comes to commercial sex in the state of Alabama if you engage in commercial sex or what a lot of people call prostitution with a person under the age of 19, it automatically becomes human trafficking. You cannot pay for sex or exchange of something of value for sex with a person under the age of 19 and it not be human trafficking,” said Captain. Phil Simpson of the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Captain Simpson says all of the suspects charged have posted bond.

