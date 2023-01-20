Talladega Police looking for missing 71-year-old man
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man.
Alton D. Smith was last seen October 28, 2022. He has white/gray hair and is 6′1″ and weighs 172 pounds.
Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal. The car was last seen in the Germany Mountain area. It’s unknown what clothes Smith was wearing.
Police say Smith has a history of health issues and has trouble getting around. Anyone with information or has seen Smith, please contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4162 or 256-362-4508.
