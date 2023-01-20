Talladega Police looking for missing 71-year-old man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Alton D. Smith was last seen October 28, 2022. He has white/gray hair and is 6′1″ and weighs 172 pounds.

Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal. The car was last seen in the Germany Mountain area. It’s unknown what clothes Smith was wearing.

Police say Smith has a history of health issues and has trouble getting around. Anyone with information or has seen Smith, please contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4162 or 256-362-4508.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.