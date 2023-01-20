Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound.

Officials have not told us the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No suspects are in custody, but police continue their investigation.

