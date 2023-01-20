LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham in the 900 block of 47th Place North.
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham in the 900 block of 47th Place North.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m.


adding google map to wordpress

When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound.

Officials have not told us the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No suspects are in custody, but police continue their investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Authorities began returning some identified bodies to family members.
Passenger’s video captures last moments before Nepal crash
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Groundbreaking signals a workforce rebirth in Sylacauga
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Amphitheater could soon face funding vote from Birmingham city council
Producer Price Index falls half a percentage point: what this means for the economy & for you
Insurance agents are recommending homeowners gets fortified roofs to better protect against...
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms