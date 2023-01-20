Ramsay Rams honored with parade in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Ramsay Rams paraded through the streets of Birmingham Friday.

The coaches and team won the state’s class 5A championship when they beat Charles Henderson High School in Troy. It’s the second football state title for Ramsay. They beat Opelika in the state’s Class 6A championship game in 2016.

Friday’s parade began in front of Boutwell Auditorium.

