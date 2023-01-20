LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

Birmingham Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the second suspect in the...
Birmingham Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the second suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa Avenue on May 16, 2022.(Christian Watts)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student.

Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.

Thomas was shot and killed on May 16, 2022.

Three days after the Thomas’ death, Jemarien Goree of Fultondale was apprehended on capital murder charges. Stone, however, has continued to avoid capture.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Derrick Stone is asked to contact the homicide division directly at (205) 254-1764. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
West Human Trafficking Task Force makes major dent in commercial sex trade
29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is facing capital murder charges after police say he abused his...
Father accused of child abuse now facing capital murder charge after death of 6-year-old
Cherokee Co. K9 Officer ‘Keelo’ dies
Cherokee Co. K9 Officer ‘Keelo’ dies
Pilot veers off runway in East Alabama
Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club