Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student.

Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.

Thomas was shot and killed on May 16, 2022.

Three days after the Thomas’ death, Jemarien Goree of Fultondale was apprehended on capital murder charges. Stone, however, has continued to avoid capture.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Derrick Stone is asked to contact the homicide division directly at (205) 254-1764. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling (205) 254-7777.

