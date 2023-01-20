Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot of small plane single-engine Mooney M20 veered off the runway and hit a fence during takeoff at St. Clair County Airport, according to the FAA.

According to the FAA, the incident happened Friday, Jan. 20 around 1 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA will continue to investigate.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

