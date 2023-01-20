LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club

Pilot veers off runway in East Alabama
Pilot veers off runway in East Alabama(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot of small plane single-engine Mooney M20 veered off the runway and hit a fence during takeoff at St. Clair County Airport, according to the FAA.

According to the FAA, the incident happened Friday, Jan. 20 around 1 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA will continue to investigate.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.
Birmingham Police are looking for the man seen in these photos after he robbed a Target store...
Police looking for man who robbed Hwy. 280 Target
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
A crash on Valley Avenue claimed the life of one man on Thursday.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

Latest News

Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area around DCH...
Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman
Jeffery Adair.
Man accused of shooting Double Springs police officer dies in jail
Source: WBRC video
Victim identified in deadly Walker Co. shooting, manhunt underway
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Warrants issued for 2 people following deadly shooting in Walker Co.